Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Chubb (
CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.07 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.41, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.63 billion, representing a surprise of +3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.29.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Loss and loss expense ratio: 58.1% versus 57.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. Combined ratio: 86% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 85.3%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio: 85.9% versus 82% estimated by six analysts on average. North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 65.1% versus 61.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines: $1.46 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change. Net investment income- Overseas General: $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $246.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%. Global Reinsurance- Net investment income: $57 million compared to the $54.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Net Premiums written- P&C: $10.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance: $359 million compared to the $291.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year. Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned: $9.97 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.69 billion versus $4.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>
Shares of Chubb have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Chubb (CB - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.07 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.41, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.63 billion, representing a surprise of +3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.29.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>
- Loss and loss expense ratio: 58.1% versus 57.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Combined ratio: 86% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 85.3%.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio: 85.9% versus 82% estimated by six analysts on average.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 65.1% versus 61.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines: $1.46 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
- Net investment income- Overseas General: $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $246.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.
- Global Reinsurance- Net investment income: $57 million compared to the $54.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
- Net Premiums written- P&C: $10.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
- Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance: $359 million compared to the $291.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.
- Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
- Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned: $9.97 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.69 billion versus $4.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
Shares of Chubb have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.