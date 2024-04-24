Back to top

Image: Bigstock

QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $81.56 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +20.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP): 62.2% versus 58.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (GAAP): 2.8% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $7.81 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $26.86 million compared to the $24.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $54.70 million compared to the $55.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gains on sales of residential real estate loans: $0.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.30 million.
  • Deposit service fees: $2.02 million compared to the $2.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP): $63.08 million versus $63.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for QCR Holdings here>>>

Shares of QCR Holdings have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise