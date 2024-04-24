Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Flushing Financial (FFIC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Flushing Financial (FFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $45.48 million, down 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.12 million, representing a surprise of -3.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flushing Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 86.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.6%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $8.24 billion compared to the $8.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $0.47 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $42.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.23 million.
  • Banking services fee income: $1.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.35 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $3.08 million versus $4.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends: $0.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.66 million.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $1.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.22 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flushing Financial here>>>

Shares of Flushing Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise