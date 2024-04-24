Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FVCBankcorp (FVCB - Free Report) reported $13.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.82 million, representing a surprise of -4.58%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FVCBankcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 65.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.2%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $0.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $12.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.05 million.
Shares of FVCBankcorp have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

