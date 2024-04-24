Back to top

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) reported $645.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of -$2.77 for the same period compares to -$2.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.61 million, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hawaiian Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Scheduled Operations - Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM): 80.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.8%.
  • Operating Revenue- Other: $62.12 million compared to the $61.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Passenger: $583.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $561.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Shares of Hawaiian Holdings have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

