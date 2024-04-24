Back to top

Compared to Estimates, KKR Real Estate (KREF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF - Free Report) reported $39.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.16 million, representing a surprise of -9.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR Real Estate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net interest income: $39.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.16 million.
  • Total other income: $7.62 million compared to the $5.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total other income- Other income: $1.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
  • Total other income- Income (loss) from equity method investments: $0.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.63 million.
  • Total other income- Revenue from real estate owned operations: $4.98 million compared to the $3.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of KKR Real Estate have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

