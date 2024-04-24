Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) is a Chinese e-commerce giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

