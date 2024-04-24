See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
AQR Large Cap Momentum Style N (AMONX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AMONX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.58% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, KTCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. KTCSX, with annual returns of 20.73% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
PGIM Jennison Small Company A (PGOAX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. PGOAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 11.98%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.