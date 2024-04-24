We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q1 Potential of Welltower (WELL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Welltower (WELL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.78 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Welltower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should come in at $61.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +70.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' should arrive at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income' of $400.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other income' will likely reach $11.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.1% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $383.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $339.11 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Welltower have returned +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, WELL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.