Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q1 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) reported $170.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +2.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pacific Premier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.2% versus 60.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $17.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.13 billion.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $64.05 million compared to the $30.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $63.81 million compared to the $30.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $25.77 million compared to the $20.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $145.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.13 million.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

