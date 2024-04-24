We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.64 billion, up 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 443 thousand compared to the 411.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber: 1,594 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,598.47 thousand.
- Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers: 10,486 thousand versus 10,605.34 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn: 1.1% versus 1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 84 thousand versus 187.23 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions: -37 thousand versus -8.63 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers: 1,018 thousand compared to the 1,142.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn: 3.9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Cable Subscriber - Homes passed: 9,992 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,529.91 thousand.
- Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships: 4,643 thousand compared to the 4,624.58 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions: 98 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.67 thousand.
- Home Phone - Net Additions: -35 thousand compared to the -26.53 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.