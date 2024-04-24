Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.35 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.11, compared to $5.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.70, the EPS surprise was +8.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Organic: -3% compared to the -4.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.72 billion versus $5.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.29 billion versus $2.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$460 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$438.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
  • Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $1.69 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions: $840 million versus $701.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $744 million compared to the $832.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics: $294 million compared to the $257.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Analytical Instruments: $400 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $382.81 million.
Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

