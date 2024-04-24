Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Synchrony (SYF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Synchrony (SYF - Free Report) reported $4.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was -13.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synchrony performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 14.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 25.1% compared to the 33.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Average Loan receivables, including held for sale: $100.96 billion compared to the $101.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Period-end loan receivables: $101.73 billion compared to the $100.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Purchase Volume: $42.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.37 billion.
  • Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables: 6.3% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance: $121.79 billion compared to the $120.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Platform Analysis - Corp, Other - Period-end loan receivables: $156 million compared to the $156.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Platform Analysis - Corp, Other - Average loan receivables, including held for sale: $90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.78 million.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 15.8% compared to the 15.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.4%.
  • Platform Analysis - Home & Auto - Purchase volume: $10.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.65 billion.
Shares of Synchrony have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

