Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported $16.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of -$1.13 for the same period compares to -$1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.43, the EPS surprise was +20.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Deliveries - Total: 97 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 99.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787: 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767: 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737: 67 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 79.
  • Total revenues- Global Services: $5.05 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security: $6.95 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes: $4.65 billion versus $6.69 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.6% change.
  • Total Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$79 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$47.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +88.1%.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services: $916 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $869.10 million.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes: -$1.14 billion compared to the -$910.70 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security: $151 million compared to the -$62.50 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$312 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$491.82 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boeing here>>>

Shares of Boeing have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise