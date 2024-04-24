Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Central Pacific Financial (CPF - Free Report) reported $61.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Central Pacific Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total nonperforming assets: $10.13 million versus $7.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $10.13 million versus $7.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $7.14 billion compared to the $7.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $50.36 million compared to the $50.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income: $11.24 million compared to the $10.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $50.19 million compared to the $50.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Central Pacific Financial have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

