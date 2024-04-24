Group 1 Automotive (
Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) reported $4.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $9.49 for the same period compares to $10.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion, representing a surprise of +3.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.52.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Group 1 Automotive here>>>
- Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold: 35,341 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,971.
- Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold: 37,885 versus 35,438 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail: $50,913 compared to the $51,460.45 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail: $28,855 compared to the $28,958.63 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales: $1.80 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion.
- Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales: $1.10 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales: $382.80 million compared to the $369.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net: $17.50 million versus $18.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- New vehicle retail sales: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $188.90 million versus $176 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
- Revenues- Total Used vehicle: $1.52 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $106 million versus $112.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.