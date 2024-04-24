Back to top

Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) reported $916 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $907.53 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travel Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership: $725 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $709.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Net Revenues- Travel and Membership: $193 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $203.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $75 million versus $76.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership: $135 million versus $124.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$19 million compared to the -$17.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Travel Leisure Co. have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

