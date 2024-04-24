Back to top

Lennox (LII) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lennox International (LII - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $3.47 for the same period compares to $2.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of -0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions: $372.50 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $349.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.
  • Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions: $674.60 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $690.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions: $112.10 million versus $114.24 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other: -$23.50 million compared to the -$22.52 million average estimate based on 14 analysts.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions: $78.20 million versus $61.58 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.
Shares of Lennox have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

