Hasbro (HAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $757.3 million, down 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $742.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +125.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hasbro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Net Revenues- Entertainment: $28 million compared to the $23.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84.9% year over year.
  • External Net Revenues- Consumer Products: $413 million compared to the $392.96 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $316.30 million versus $320.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming: $228.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $234.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming: $88.10 million compared to the $88.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Entertainment Segment Net Revenues- Family Brands: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.7%.
Shares of Hasbro have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

