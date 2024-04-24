Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, United Community Banks (UCBI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United Community Banks (UCBI - Free Report) reported $238.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.23 million, representing a surprise of +3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio - Operating: 59.2% compared to the 59.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $25.17 billion versus $25.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $107.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.77 million.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $104.97 million compared to the $96.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest revenue: $199.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $201.56 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $39.59 million compared to the $29.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest revenue (FTE): $200.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.41 million.
Shares of United Community Banks have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

