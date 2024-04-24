Back to top

Mr Cooper (COOP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $564 million, up 70.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $498.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +8.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mr Cooper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Service related, net: $478 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $443.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.1%.
  • Revenues- Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale: $86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $22 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Originations: $92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
  • Revenues- Servicing: $450 million compared to the $408.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.8% year over year.
Shares of Mr Cooper have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

