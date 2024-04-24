Back to top

TE Connectivity (TEL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, TE Connectivity (TEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.97 billion, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TE Connectivity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Communications Solutions: $440 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $439.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Transportation Solutions: $2.38 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $76 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.33 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions: $486 million versus $476.37 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions: $173 million compared to the $169.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of TE Connectivity have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

