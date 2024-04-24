Back to top

CME (CME) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX): 26,360 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 26,951.55 thousand.
  • Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.49 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.49.
  • Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.64 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.64.
  • Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.79 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.81.
  • Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.33 compared to the $1.36 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.36 versus $1.37 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX): 675 thousand compared to the 693.5 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.70 versus $0.69 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): 13,839 thousand compared to the 14,579.04 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $103.60 million versus $96.72 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37% change.
  • Revenues- Market data and information services: $175.40 million compared to the $171.08 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.21 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
Shares of CME have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

