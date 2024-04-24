Back to top

Helen of Troy (HELE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) reported $489.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $477.88 million, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Helen of Troy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Beauty & Wellness: $265.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $262.52 million.
  • Net sales- Home & Outdoor: $223.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $215.36 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness: $41.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.91 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor: $41.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.77 million.
Shares of Helen of Troy have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

