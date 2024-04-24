Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amphenol (APH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.26 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion, representing a surprise of +5.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amphenol performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions: $916 million versus $868.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $1.07 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Communications Solutions: $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $195.40 million compared to the $195.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $286.20 million versus $261.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions: $244.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $233.10 million.
Shares of Amphenol have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

