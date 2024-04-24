Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stock Yards (SYBT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT - Free Report) reported $83.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83 million, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stock Yards performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 58.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.1%.
  • Net charge offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest- Earning assets [$M]: $7.57 billion compared to the $7.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $23.27 million versus $23.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $60.17 million compared to the $59.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stock Yards here>>>

Shares of Stock Yards have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise