We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +0.75%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>
- Operating Ratio: 73.5% versus 73.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- LTL tonnage per day: 35.38 Kton/D versus 36 Kton/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- LTL shipments per day: 46.93 thousand versus 47.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- LTL revenue per hundredweight: $31.98 versus $31.78 estimated by three analysts on average.
- LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges: $26.78 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.67.
- Work days: 64 Days compared to the 64 Days average estimate based on three analysts.
- LTL shipments: 3,004 compared to the 3,051 average estimate based on three analysts.
- LTL tons: 2,264 KTon compared to the 2,287.69 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- LTL weight per shipment (lbs.): 1,508 lbs versus 1,499.6 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.
- LTL revenue per shipment: $482.24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.62.
- Total revenue- Other services: $13.34 million versus $10.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total revenue- LTL services: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Old Dominion have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.