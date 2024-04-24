Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Simmons First National (SFNC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $195.09 million, down 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.9 million, representing a surprise of -0.92%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total non-performing assets: $112.32 million versus $93.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Total Non-Performing loans: $107.32 million versus $87.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance: $23.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.03 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE: $158.33 million versus $160.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $43.18 million versus $42.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $151.91 million versus $154.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Simmons First National have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

