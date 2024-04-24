For the quarter ended March 2024, Norfolk Southern (
Compared to Estimates, Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3 billion, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.49, compared to $3.32 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Railway Operating Ratio: 92.9% versus 69.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Coal Tonnage - Total: 18.75 thousand versus 18.85 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise: 563.5 thousand versus 562.45 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal: 988.8 thousand compared to the 973.91 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total: $1,747 versus $1,765.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $629 million versus $644.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Coal: $396 million versus $411.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals: $527 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $509.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
- Railway operating revenues- Intermodal: $745 million compared to the $747 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive: $277 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $292.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise: $1.86 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
- Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $430 million versus $413.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.