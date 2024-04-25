Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Farmers National (FMNB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $40.04 million, down 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.46 million, representing a surprise of -5.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmers National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.5% versus 61.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Average Earning Assets [$M]: $4.80 billion versus $4.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • NCOs/ Average Loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $8.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.97 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million.
  • Trust fees: $2.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.84 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.23 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Farmers National here>>>

Shares of Farmers National have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise