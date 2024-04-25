We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphenol's (APH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.11%. The earnings figure increased 16% year over year.
Net sales increased 9.5% year over year to $3.26 billion and beat the consensus mark by 5.81%. Organically, net sales increased 6%.
The top line benefited from higher revenues across the commercial air, defense, automotive and IT datacom end-markets.
Quarterly Details
Harsh Environment Solutions’ (28.1% of net sales) sales came in at $916 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Communications Solutions’ (38.9% of net sales) sales were $1.27 billion, which increased 12.3% year over year.
Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (33% of net sales) sales were $1.07 billion, up 8.2% year over year.
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 170 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.4%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.4%.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 21%.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2024, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.96 billion, up from $1.73 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Total debt was $4.31 billion as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $4.29 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
During the quarter, the company purchased 1.4 million shares for $154 million. It also paid dividends of $132 million.
Amphenol announced a new three-year share repurchase program worth $2 billion.
Guidance
Amphenol expects second-quarter 2024 earnings between 79 cents and 81 cents per share, indicating growth between 10% and 13% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.24 billion and $3.30 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.24 billion, suggesting a 6.23% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days.
