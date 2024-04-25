Back to top

Align Technology (ALGN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $997.43 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.14, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $971.97 million, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Align Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clear Aligner Shipments: 605 compared to the 589 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services: $180.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
  • Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner: $817.25 million versus $811.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
Shares of Align Technology have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

