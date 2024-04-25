We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) ending at $13.63, denoting a -1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.
Shares of the gas and oil production company have appreciated by 26.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $977.6 million. These totals would mark changes of +47.62% and +12.59%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.34.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.