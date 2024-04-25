Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chipotle (CMG) Q1 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reported $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $13.37 for the same period compares to $10.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total restaurants: 3,479 versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 3,488.
  • Comparable restaurant sales: 7% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened: 47 compared to the 60 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period: 3,437 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,437.
  • Average restaurant sales - TTM: $3.08 million versus $3.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $2.68 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Revenues- Delivery service: $17.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
Shares of Chipotle have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

