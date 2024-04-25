We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) reached $3.97, with a -1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.
The company's stock has dropped by 16.28% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 9, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 19.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
