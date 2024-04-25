Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.98 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.20, compared to $8.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 3.4% versus 3.7% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 6,217 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,216.
  • Square footage - Total: 47.14 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47 Msq ft.
  • Ending domestic store count: 6,131 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,148.
  • Sales per weighted-average store: $0.63 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mexico Stores at End of the Period: 63 versus 65 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened: 60 versus 60 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Domestic New stores opened: 36 compared to the 50 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales per weighted-average square foot: $82.59 million compared to the $84.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers: $2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion.
  • Sales to professional service provider customers: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other sales and sales adjustments: $104.51 million versus $88.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise