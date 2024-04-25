BioMarin (BMRN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (
BMRN Quick Quote BMRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $648.83 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +18.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Net product revenues: $637.82 million compared to the $644.39 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $11.02 million versus $10.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $105.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $114.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $192.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $183.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $75.70 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $77.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $152.90 million versus $150.65 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.2% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $35.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.9%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $35.30 million versus $32.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $39 million compared to the $42.11 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN: $0.80 million compared to the $5.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>
Shares of BioMarin have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
