ChampionX (CHX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) reported $922.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.13 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ChampionX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Production & Automation Technologies: $252.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $248.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Revenue- Production Chemical Technologies: $590.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $599.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Revenue- Reservoir Chemical Technologies: $24.71 million versus $21.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
  • Revenue- Drilling Technologies: $55.21 million versus $48.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Production Chemical Technologies: $118.03 million compared to the $119.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Production & Automation Technologies: $60.34 million versus $56.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$8.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$9.61 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reservoir Chemical Technologies: $5.35 million compared to the $4.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Drilling Technologies: $16.07 million compared to the $11.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of ChampionX have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

