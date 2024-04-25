Back to top

Plexus (PLXS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) reported $966.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $951.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +8.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plexus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences: $379 million compared to the $361.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense: $170 million compared to the $162.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial: $418 million versus $426.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
Shares of Plexus have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

