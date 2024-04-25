Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Essential Properties (EPRT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) reported $103.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.37 million, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Essential Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables: $4.74 million compared to the $4.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue: $98.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.25 million compared to the $0.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -76.5% year over year.
  • Diluted net income per share: $0.28 versus $0.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Essential Properties have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

