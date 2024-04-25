Meta Platforms (
Meta Platforms (META) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Family daily active people (DAP): $3.24 billion compared to the $3.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP): $11.20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.
- Advertising Revenue- US & Canada: $15.45 billion compared to the $16.13 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $7.34 billion versus $7.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.
- Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World: $4.52 billion versus $4.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change.
- Advertising Revenue- Europe: $8.33 billion compared to the $8.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.
- Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World: $4.67 billion compared to the $4.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year.
- Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific: $7.48 billion compared to the $7.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Reality Labs: $440 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $525.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.
- Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA): $36.02 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $35.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
- Revenue- Advertising: $35.64 billion compared to the $35.59 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $380 million compared to the $277.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.4% year over year.
Shares of Meta Platforms have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.