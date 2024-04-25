Back to top

Pathward (CASH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $247.25 million, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.56, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $240.49 million, representing a surprise of +2.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 6.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.3%.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.64 billion compared to the $7.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonInterest Income: $128.95 million compared to the $125.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $118.30 million versus $114.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Pathward have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

