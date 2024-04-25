Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Encompass Health (EHC) Q1 Earnings

Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) reported $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of +3.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net patient revenue per discharge: $20,990 compared to the $20,895.64 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Discharges: 61,111 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59,601.
  • Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation: $1.28 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenues- Outpatient and other: $33.30 million versus $27.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.1% change.
Shares of Encompass Health have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

