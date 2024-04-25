Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brookline (BRKL) Q1 Earnings

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) reported $87.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.2%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.77 million, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.8%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $10.75 billion versus $10.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $81.59 million versus $82.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.28 million compared to the $7.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Loan level derivative income, net: $0.44 million versus $0.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit fees: $2.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.95 million.
  • Other: $2.16 million versus $2.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Brookline have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

