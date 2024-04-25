Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Conmed (CNMD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Conmed (CNMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $312.27 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +6.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Conmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $176.40 million compared to the $169.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $135.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Net Sales- Orthopedic Surgery: $134.90 million compared to the $130.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- General Surgery: $177.40 million compared to the $172.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Single-use Products: $264.70 million versus $253.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Capital Products: $47.60 million versus $52.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
Shares of Conmed have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

