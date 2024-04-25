Back to top

Century Communities (CCS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) reported $948.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791.67 million, representing a surprise of +19.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Home Deliveries - Homes: 2,358 compared to the 2,046 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price: $391.20 compared to the $377.13 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog - Homes: 1,590 versus 1,967 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net New Home Contracts: 2,866 versus 2,911 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Selling Communities at period end: 253 versus 256 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Financial services revenues: $24.93 million versus $17.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.2% change.
  • Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues: $923.62 million versus $774.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.
  • Revenues- Home sales revenues: $922.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $771.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%.
  • Revenues- Land sales and other revenues: $1.22 million compared to the $4 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.8% year over year.
Shares of Century Communities have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

