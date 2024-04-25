Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

ASGN Inc (ASGN - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ASGN Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Federal Government: $317.50 million compared to the $315.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commercial: $731.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $728.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Revenues- Commercial - Consulting: $277 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $272.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Revenues- Commercial - Assignment: $454.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $459.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for ASGN Inc here>>>

Shares of ASGN Inc have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise