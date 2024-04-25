Back to top

Alerus (ALRS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Alerus (ALRS - Free Report) reported $47.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +3.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 78.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.6%.
  • Net interest margin, tax-equivalent: 2.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.92 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income: $22.12 million versus $22.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $25.32 million versus $24.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $22.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.42 million.
Shares of Alerus have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

