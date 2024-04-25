Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Whirlpool (WHR) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.49 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $2.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +10.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales - North America Major Domestic Appliances: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales - Europe Major Domestic Appliances: $804 million compared to the $699.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales - Global Small Domestic Appliances: $182 million versus $180.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales - Asia Major Domestic Appliances: $239 million compared to the $242.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales - Latin America Major Domestic Appliances: $837 million compared to the $807.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Whirlpool have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

