Knight-Swift (KNX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -36.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 97.3% compared to the 94.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL: 90% versus 86.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics: 97.1% compared to the 92.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio: 96.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 95%.
- Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $1.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
- Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $209.65 million compared to the $209.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- Logistics: $126.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $950.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
- Operating Revenue- Truckload: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.
- Operating revenue- LTL: $282.12 million versus $285.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment: $240.99 million versus $233.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating revenue- Intermodal: $87.99 million versus $95.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change.
Shares of Knight-Swift have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.